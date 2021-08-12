$34.29 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report $34.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.88 million to $34.70 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $138.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $140.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $141.27 million to $147.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.
Several research firms recently commented on UBA. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.
Shares of UBA stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $785.10 million, a P/E ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
