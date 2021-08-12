$34.29 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report $34.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.88 million to $34.70 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $138.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $140.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $141.27 million to $147.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Several research firms recently commented on UBA. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 49,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $785.10 million, a P/E ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

