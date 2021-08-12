360 DigiTech (QFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. On average, analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QFIN shares. CLSA lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

