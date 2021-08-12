$383.03 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $383.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.00 million and the highest is $432.70 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $203.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 4.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

