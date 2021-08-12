$383.15 Million in Sales Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce sales of $383.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the highest is $386.30 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $400.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE:NJR opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,352,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 112,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

