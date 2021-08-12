$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to announce $40,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $60,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics reported sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONTX shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the period.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

