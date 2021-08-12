43,623 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

PFG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 544,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,534. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

