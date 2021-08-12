46,000 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,802 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after buying an additional 311,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after buying an additional 258,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.59. 14,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

