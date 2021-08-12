46,563 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Comerica comprises 1.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Comerica by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.50. 1,084,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,077. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.