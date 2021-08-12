$48.15 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce sales of $48.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.40 million and the lowest is $46.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $197.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after buying an additional 52,973 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $488.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.