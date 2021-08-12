$49.93 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report $49.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.25 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $42.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $196.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.27 million to $198.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.76 million, with estimates ranging from $213.27 million to $220.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 38,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 249,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

