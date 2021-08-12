$583.29 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce sales of $583.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $585.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $582.20 million. Atlassian posted sales of $459.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $332.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -118.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $349.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.36.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

