$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $5.33 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 686,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,902,746. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $38,870,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

