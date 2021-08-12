60,607 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Huron Consulting Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 229.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.