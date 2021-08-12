$609.17 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post $609.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $582.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $435.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

NMRK opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

