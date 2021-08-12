62,000 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 78,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

