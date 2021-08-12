644,543 Shares in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 644,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.82% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 3,240.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 479,343 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seelos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

