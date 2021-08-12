$651.62 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce $651.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $665.27 million and the lowest is $622.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $627.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

ZNGA stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $188,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 972,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 110,222 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,268,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after buying an additional 316,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

