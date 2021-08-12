$67.89 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post sales of $67.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.56 million and the lowest is $66.60 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $64.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $315.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.25 million to $320.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $292.55 million, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $329.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $867.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

