$69.06 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to report $69.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $258.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

DCT opened at $44.90 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49.

In other news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,966. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 149,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.