$725.34 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $725.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.06 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $673.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

