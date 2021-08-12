$745.24 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $745.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.20 million to $804.91 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $534.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after buying an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,821,000 after buying an additional 144,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $161.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.47. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

