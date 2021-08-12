$75.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce sales of $75.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.50 million and the highest is $76.59 million. Ambarella posted sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $300.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $348.98 million, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $377.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

AMBA stock opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

