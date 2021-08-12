84,743 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,597,000 after buying an additional 470,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.10. 1,837,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

