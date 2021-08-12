8PAY Price Up 10.3% This Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $208,052.71 and approximately $784,466.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00141649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00152334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.63 or 0.99996356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00867952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

