8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.15. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,436.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $76,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

