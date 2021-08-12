91,440 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

