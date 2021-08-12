A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.