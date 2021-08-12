AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,272,531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,023,444,000 after purchasing an additional 660,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

