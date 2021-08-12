Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €16.60 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €16.60 ($19.53) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARL. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

Aareal Bank stock traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €21.74 ($25.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a one year high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

