Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.62 ($25.44).

Shares of ETR ARL traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Thursday, reaching €21.74 ($25.58). The company had a trading volume of 272,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52 week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.25.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

