Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF)’s share price traded down 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

