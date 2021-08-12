Aave (AAVE) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $399.65 or 0.00889456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $5.17 billion and $432.45 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00056415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00111889 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00044125 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,947,006 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.