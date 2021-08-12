AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.57. The company had a trading volume of 284,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,176. The firm has a market cap of $204.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.