Abcam (LON:ABC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,510 ($19.73). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,480 ($19.34), with a volume of 336,405 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,432 ($18.71).

Get Abcam alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,644.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,367.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.