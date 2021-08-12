Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
NYSE:AGD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.49.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
