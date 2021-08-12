Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 24,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

