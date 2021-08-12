Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 2471745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.39.

About Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.