ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Raised to $11.20 at UBS Group

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $10.60 to $11.20 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.94) to €10.80 ($12.71) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS AAVMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 3,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.