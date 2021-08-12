ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Raised to $11.20 at UBS Group

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $10.60 to $11.20 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.94) to €10.80 ($12.71) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

OTCMKTS AAVMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 3,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

