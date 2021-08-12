ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Raised to €13.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,240. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

