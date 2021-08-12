ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Raised to €13.00

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,240. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.