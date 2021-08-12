ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Raised to €13.70 at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target increased by Barclays from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,240. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

