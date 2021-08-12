Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Announces Earnings Results

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 8,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $580.02 million, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABST. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

