Abyss 24-Hour Volume Hits $374,387.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $374,387.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

