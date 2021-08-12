Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.