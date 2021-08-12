ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) vs. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Critical Survey

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Oncology and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$89.63 million ($1.69) -10.09 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $441.76 million 6.67 -$281.58 million ($1.79) -10.24

Kura Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Kura Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Kura Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Oncology and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -22.17% -20.86% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -56.49% -43.11% -34.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kura Oncology and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 1 8 0 2.89 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 12 6 0 2.33

Kura Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $42.44, indicating a potential upside of 148.94%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $28.73, indicating a potential upside of 56.75%. Given Kura Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Kura Oncology has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kura Oncology beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias. The company was founded by Troy E. Wilson, Yi Liu, Pingda Ren and Antonio Gualberto on August 22, 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The company was founded by Mark R. Brann on July 16, 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

