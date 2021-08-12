Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.76. 899,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.89. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

