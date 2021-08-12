Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $320.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,441. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $322.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.