Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Accolade worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCD opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.04. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

