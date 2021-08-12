Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Accor has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

