Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Shares Down 4.6%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 7,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 2,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22.

About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

