Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Accuray had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.65 million, a PE ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.